Star Wars gets an anime makeover with fan-made trailer

Hardcore Star Wars fans have probably lost count of the times they've watched A New Hope since it originally debuted back in 1977.

But thanks to Russian artist and animator Dmitry Grozov we can see our favorite Star Wars characters once again, in the style of '80s Japanese anime.

His video "Star Wars: A New Hope Animotion Trailer" shows some of the best scenes from the movie in old-school anime style.

Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader and other well-known characters are also given anime makeovers.

Plus the trailer includes Japanese voice-overs to give the trailer that extra-authentic anime feel.

The trailer is so impressive that many viewers have left YouTube comments demanding that a full movie based on the trailer be made by Disney and Lucasfilm.

"Could we have this instead of Episode IX? Please, Disney?﻿" YouTube user Luigino Bracci Roa commented.

"C'mon animation buffs!" YouTube user Eric Bischoff commented. "Let's get a Kickstarter campaign going. This has got to be made. Somebody call George.﻿"

"Star Wars Resistance: Made by hundreds of people; This masterpiece: Made by one genius," ﻿YouTube user Fil Bencs commented.

"Thank you for this," YouTube user Alex Tokash commented. "You made me feel the nostalgia I had when I was 10 years old sitting in the theater and watching the movie for the first time. And that's not easy to do. My respect.﻿"