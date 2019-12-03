Know younglings with galactic dreams? They may want to compete on Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a new game show for kids that will air on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2020.
"This is definitely a kids game show like no other," Mickey Capoferri, Lucasfilm senior director of online content and programming, said in a statement. "The various challenges will test a Padawan's connection to the Force in three locations -- a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple -- immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition."
The show will be hosted by Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Best will partner with a humanoid droid companion, voiced by Mary Holland, who played Shawnee Tanz on HBO's Veep.
There's not a lot of information available other than the multiple locations for the competition, and that the game show will test the "core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery."
A representative for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to a question about the age range for contestants or audition dates and information.
Originally published Dec. 3, 12:17 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Star Wars game show coming to Disney Plus to test your Padawan powers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.