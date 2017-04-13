Star Wars heroines get their due in new 'Forces of Destiny'

Star Wars fans have been asking for more toys, books, comics and fashions featuring their favorite female characters such as Princess Leia, Jyn Erso and Rey.

Lucasfilm and Disney announced Wednesday that fans will be treated to a new animated miniseries called "Forces of Destiny" -- as well as new Hasbro toys dedicated to the women of Star Wars.

The eight new 2D animated shorts written by Jennifer Muro and directed by Brad Rau will run three minutes long each and will feature the original actors voicing their characters.

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla) and Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) will all reprise their roles for the show.

Princess Leia will be voiced by Shelby Young, and Padmé Amidala will be voiced by Catherine Taber, who played her in "The Clone Wars."

"Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia's heroism, Rey's courage or Ahsoka's tenacity," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said on StarWars.com. "We're thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars."

The "Forces of Destiny" series will debut on the Disney YouTube channel this July, then repackaged as TV specials airing later in the fall on the Disney Channel.

Hasbro

Hasbro will also launch a line of "Forces of Destiny" toys on August 1, including new Adventure Figures -- which combine aspects of traditional dolls and action figures. The toys are 11 inches tall and will feature multiple points of articulation, rooted hair and changeable outfits.

The toy maker is also producing "Forces of Destiny" role-playing accessories such as Rey's Extendable Staff and a new, electronic Jedi Power Lightsaber, which are part of the Star Wars Bladebuilders system.

Other "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" products are also on the way, including books, clothing, bedding and more.

