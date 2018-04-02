Lucasfilm

Finn and Rey were kept apart for most of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but actor John Boyega confirms they'll be paired up again in next year's Star Wars: Episode 9.

"I haven't read the script for Episode 9," Boyega, who plays Finn, said Sunday at Awesome Con in Washington, DC, according to Slashfilm. "But Daisy [Ridley, who plays Rey,] did shoot me a text saying, 'Oh my gosh, I just heard from [director] J.J. [Abrams], and we're back together.' That's what I'm really excited about, is Finn and Rey back together again."

Finn, a former Stormtrooper, and Rey, a mysterious orphan, had plenty of time together in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but went off on separate adventures in 2017's The Last Jedi. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in November that the two characters will be part of Star Wars stories for years to come.

"We're talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories, and we're looking at, narratively, where that might go," Kennedy said at the time. "Future stories beyond Episode 9 with these new characters: Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8 -- but we're also looking at working with people who are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places we haven't been yet."

Boyega might make other appearances as well. The actor said at Awesome Con that he's had meetings with Marvel about possibly taking on a superhero role, according to BoundingIntoComics.

But the Pacific Rim: Uprising star, who's only 26, also said this wouldn't happen for some time. And despite some fan dreams, he said he won't take the role of Marvel vampire hunter Blade from Wesley Snipes.

"[It would] spit in the face of Wesley if I took Blade," Boyega said at Awesome Con.

