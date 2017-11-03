Star Wars won't end with Episode IX: More stories coming

Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm

The great-grandkids of those of us who played with Kenner Luke and Leia action figures in the 1970s probably will be playing with their own versions in the 2070s.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told "The Star Wars Show" that plans are already being made to keep the saga's galaxy busy for years to come.

"We're talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories, and we're looking at, narratively, where that might go," Kennedy said. "Future stories beyond 'Episode IX' with these new characters: Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8 -- but we're also looking at working with people who are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places we haven't been yet."

Kennedy also praised "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson. "He's such a huge fan," she said, "and I think he's doing an exceptional job of taking these new characters and some of the legacy characters and moving us to this next place."

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.