Star Wars, Disney Plus, MCU Phase 4: What to expect at Disney's D23 Expo

In just two short weeks, we're going to get a mess of new information at Disney's biannual convention. Referred to as D23, the Disney Expo gives fans a peek behind the curtain at the inner workings of Disney -- from news about the parks around the world, to television and movie news about Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The event has never been boring.
Attendees in years past have been treated to special footage and other goodies, and (good news!) CNET will be on the ground this year to bring you those tidbits. In the meantime, here's what we're hoping/planning to see in Anaheim at the Expo this weekend, Aug. 23 through 25.
Star Wars Episode 9 trailer
Realistically, we know better than to expect anything from the marketing machine of Star Wars beyond info on the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian.
But after storming out of the gates at Comic-Con with a packed Marvel announcement, Disney has proven anything is possible and it loves to surprise fans, all itching for info on the production, especially considering all we've seen is a teaser and a handful of photos.
It's not that I even *want* or need to know everything about Star Wars Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker right now, but I do want some new info and deets. I need me some new Kylo shots, ya'll; I've just been Photoshopping helmets onto Adam Driver's turn in The Dead Don't Die and auto-tuning some of his lines and, look, my point is I know this just isn't healthy.
Ugh, and DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED on Keri Russell as the Already Iconic Zorri Bliss. I know in my heart she's likely a baddie, but she looks so badass it doesn't even matter. Her power pose is a Mood and I am channeling it all day, everyday to get through this year.
Disney Plus updates
This one we know is coming as Disney is devoting a two-hour panel on Friday at 3:30 p.m. PT to talking about the streaming service. We also know we're going to get our first look (read: a trailer) at Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian. But we could also get confirmation of Ewan McGregor's rumored return as Obi Wan Kenobi in a Disney Plus series. That would certainly be unexpected but not out of the blue, since rumors reached fever-pitch last week.
On Monday, Disney announced international availability for the streaming service and we expect to get even more details about pricing, preorders and bundles this weekend.
We also found out which devices will get the streaming service first:
- iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV
- Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in device
- Roku
- PlayStation 4 and Android TV-based televisions
- Xbox One
The service is currently set to launch in the US on Nov. 12 for $7, making it competitively priced with Netflix. Disney has unveiled a special deal on Disney Plus for D23 attendees called a Founders Circle offer, granting those who sign-up during the Expo $23 off per year with a 3-year commitment to the service.
Marvel and Pixar news
At 10 a.m. PT this Saturday, the Walt Disney Studios panel is expected to include a variety of content from not just Disney proper, but also Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Disney Animation.
After the unveil of the MCU's Phase 4 at Comic-Con, we don't expect much more out of Marvel this weekend. (We've been wrong in the past though, so who knows!) It seems likely we would hear more about The Eternals, or the upcoming Loki series even though neither has officially announced filming has begun. High on our wishlist is revisiting the Black Widow footage showed off in July at SDCC, or even getting something new from that movie -- maybe even news about the villain(s)?
In other Disney movie news, the world knows very little about the plot of Frozen 2, or the upcoming animated Onward (featuring the voice talents of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt). We also expect some word on the upcoming live-action remakes of Mulan and The Little Mermaid.
We know at least a few deals were made in the days leading up to the Marvel Comic-Con unveil, so maybe we'll get a Prince Eric signed on this week and learn about it Saturday!
Let us know in the comments what you want to hear about from Disney this week and what you're most excited to hear about. Don't forget to check back this Friday for all the news from D23 in Anaheim.
Discuss: Star Wars, Disney Plus, MCU Phase 4: What to expect at Disney's D23 Expo
