Courtesy Lucasfilm

Know younglings with galactic dreams? They may want to compete on Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a new game show for kids that will air on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2020.

"This is definitely a kids game show like no other," Mickey Capoferri, Lucasfilm senior director of online content and programming, said in a statement. "The various challenges will test a Padawan's connection to the Force in three locations -- a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple -- immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition."

The show will be hosted by Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Best will partner with a humanoid droid companion, voiced by Mary Holland, who played Shawnee Tanz on HBO's Veep.

There's not a lot of information available other than the multiple locations for the competition, and that the game show will test the "core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery."

A representative for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to a question about the age range for contestants or audition dates and information.