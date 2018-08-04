Star Trek fans celebrate Patrick Stewart's return to Picard

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Star Trek fans got a shock Saturday when Patrick Stewart announced his new CBS All Access show spotlighting Jean-Luc Picard's next chapter.

Twitter went abuzz shortly after Stewart's reveal at the Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, with fans both in Stewart's presence and online posting about their happiness.

The best news to come out of America in a long time ❤️🖖 #picardisback @SirPatStew https://t.co/cLpFuqAENc — Matt (@RealMattFarra) August 4, 2018

And actor Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley on Star Trek: The Next Generation, had his own silly, superlong tweet.

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OM https://t.co/b81qPhktMd — Wil 'this account mocks fascists' Wheaton (@wilw) August 4, 2018

And you can watch Stewart make the announcement in these tweets:

But the Picard you meet will be different from the one you knew. 20 years have passed and he's seen a lot. #StarTrek #STLV pic.twitter.com/5kPDlvBHHL — Keisha Hatchett (@Keishamaze) August 4, 2018

And see him tear up in front of the fans.

Are you excited by the return of Picard? Party up in the comments.