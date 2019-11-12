Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

There are plenty of new stories shaking in the world of Star Trek with Picard on the horizon, but fans can catch up (and delve deeper) into Discovery with the US release of season 2 on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday.

We have an exclusive look at a special feature that shows how molds, clay and sculptors help characters come alive on screen. (Disclosure: CBS is Star Trek: Discovery and CNET's parent company.)

The clip shows two different Vulcan-ear options for actor James Frain in his role as Spock's father, Sarek. We also get a look at how Kelpien faces are made.

The clip comes from Creature Comforts: Season Two, a behind-the-scenes feature that takes fans into the design process behind the characters, from make-up to making molds. It includes a one-on-one discussion with makeup artist James McKinnon and Mary Chieffo (L'Rell).

This is just a little slice of the four hours of special features included with the set.

The CBS All Access show is already looking forward to season 3. We got some hints about what's in store for the future in a Discovery teaser released in October. We'll have to wait until 2020 to get in on the action, but the DVD bonus features should help tide Trekkies over until then.