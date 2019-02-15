Star Trek: Discovery actor on that shocking resurrection

CBS

Star Trek: Discovery's Dr. Hugh Culber is back. But in what state remains a mystery.

Culber, played by Wilson Cruz, was lauded as one half of the first gay couple in Star Trek television history. Then, midway through the first season, he was killed in shocking fashion by Shazad Latif's Ash Tyler (secretly under the heavy makeup of the Klingon antagonist Voq).

Perhaps equally shocking was Culber's return on Thursday's episode. Only referred to as a monster that hurt the beings within the mycelium network, Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) discovers a ragged Culber who has spent months alone in this reality, only occasionally seeing the Discovery whenever it makes a jump.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Trek Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his shocking resurrection

His method of resurrection is a little complicated -- it involves an intimate moment between Stamets and Culber as he lies there dying. In an interview with CNET, Cruz breaks down how the resurrection happened.

Over the course of the season, we'll see a very different Culber, Cruz teased. He wouldn't say whether he meant figuratively or literally. But he said that his death and return will continue to impact. So no pink bows.

"We have to deal with what happened" Culber said. "We really have to honor that terror. How does your life change when you think your life is over and you've been given a second chance?"

He also said that his death represents just a small chapter in Culber's life, and that his demise and return plays a key role in what he and Stamets end up doing later this season, but wouldn't offer too many other spoilers.

Cruz also talked about the importance of Culber reuniting with Stamets, and why it's so critical to the LGBTQ community.

To check out the full explanation of his resurrection and how he reacted to his initial death, watch the full interview above.

Star Trek: Discovery continues on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix elsewhere (disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).