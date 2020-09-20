Star Trek vs. Star Wars: Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill clash in ad

Lucasfilm

Make it so, Luke. The Star Wars and the Star Trek universes clash in a new ad for Uber Eats that stars Patrick Stewart -- who plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard of Trek fame -- and Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars world. The two stars both shared a teaser from the commercial on social media on Sunday and the full ad will come out on Monday

In the six-second clip, the two iconic actors argue over the pronounciation of "tomato," with Hamill chiming in with the American "toh-MAY-toe" and Stewart delivering a British-accented "toh-MAH-toe." It seems likely that Uber Eats will somehow reach across the cultural divide and make pronunciation peace.

The Star Trek-Star Wars worlds aren't the only different universes that face off when Stewart meets Hamill, as fans were quick to point out this is a Marvel-DC clash too, with Stewart playing Professor X, leader of Marvel's X-Men, and Hamill voicing DC villain The Joker in numerous shows, films and video games.

"Not sure if loyal to Professor X or scared of Joker to be honest," wrote one Twitter user.

Fans weren't sure they wanted to pick sides between the two sci-fi greats.

"I've given you both likes on this," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm being fair, but to be honest I like you best. Don't tell the other guy."

