Star Trek vs. Star Wars: Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill clash in ad

Luke Skywalker and Captain Jean-Luc Picard face off over ... tomatoes?

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens. 

 Lucasfilm

Make it so, Luke. The Star Wars and the Star Trek universes clash in a new ad for Uber Eats that stars Patrick Stewart -- who plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard of Trek fame -- and Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars world. The two stars both shared a teaser from the commercial on social media on Sunday and the full ad will come out on Monday

In the six-second clip, the two iconic actors argue over the pronounciation of "tomato," with Hamill chiming in with the American "toh-MAY-toe" and Stewart delivering a British-accented "toh-MAH-toe." It seems likely that Uber Eats will somehow reach across the cultural divide and make pronunciation peace.

The Star Trek-Star Wars worlds aren't the only different universes that face off when Stewart meets Hamill, as fans were quick to point out this is a Marvel-DC clash too, with Stewart playing Professor X, leader of Marvel's X-Men, and Hamill voicing DC villain The Joker in numerous shows, films and video games.

"Not sure if loyal to Professor X or scared of Joker to be honest," wrote one Twitter user.

Fans weren't sure they wanted to pick sides between the two sci-fi greats.

"I've given you both likes on this," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm being fair, but to be honest I like you best. Don't tell the other guy."

