Squid Game creator confirms season 2: 'You leave us no choice'

Let the games continue. Squid Game season 2 appears to have been confirmed. "You leave us no choice," says Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the South Korean hit that's become Netflix's most popular show ever.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Hwang previously said he wants to make a film first, but he has also mused that a second season of the colorful survival drama could focus on masked antagonist the Front Man. "There will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now," said Hwang, at a red carpet event in LA, as translated from Korean by the Associated Press. "I'm in the planning process currently."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although he said it's too early to say when the second season might hit Netflix, Hwang did promise that Squid Game's main character, Gi-hun, would return and "do something for the world." Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that promises just that.

We'll keep you updated on all the latest Squid Game season 2 news as we hear it.