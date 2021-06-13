Square Enix E3 2021: Watch here for Final Fantasy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and more

E3 may be entirely remote, but that doesn't mean we won't get news and previews from the world's biggest gaming companies. Square Enix was fashionably late to announce its E3 stream, called Square Enix Presents, but after weeks of suspense we now know it'll take place on June 13, the second day of the gaming convention.

The Japanese giant is joining the likes of Nintendo, Microsoft/Bethesda and Ubisoft in showing off its wares at E3. The convention officially kicks off on June 12, but we'll get some news before then thanks to Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest.

What is Square Enix Presents?

E3's last-minute cancellation last year, caused by the pandemic, left a big hole in the games scene. Companies were used to using the show to demo its biggest games of the year (and beyond) -- they had a bunch of announcements but nowhere to announce them. Since then, gaming brands like Square Enix have created their own semi-regular events from which to demo their goods. This follows a trend set by Nintendo and Sony, with their Nintendo Direct and State of Play conferences predating COVID-19.

This year E3 is entirely remote, which essentially means it's a series of keynotes and presentations like Square Enix presents without the massive LA showroom floor that usually accompanies them.

Square Enix's first Presents showcase took place in March, and was a 40-minute video used to show off Black Panther DLC for Marvel's Avengers and announce Life is Strange: True Color.

How to watch and start times

Square Enix Presents takes place on June 13 at 12:15 p.m. PT/3:15 p.m. ET. That's 8:15 p.m. UK time and 5:15 a.m. June 14 AEST.

You'll be able to watch Square Enix Presents on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the stream in this post when the link becomes available.

What to expect

Square Enix has promised it'll unveil a new game developed by Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. It's long been rumored that Square Enix would show a Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3, so this could very possibly be that -- especially since Eidos Montreal helped develop Marvel's Avengers.

Speaking of which, we'll be seeing more Avengers, particularly the Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC, as well as Life is Strange and Babylon Fall.

Square said nothing about Final Fantasy, although Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is launching on June 10 so don't expect to see much of Remake Part 2. If we do get any franchise news, it'll probably be another glimpse of Final Fantasy 16, which was announced last year and not seen since.