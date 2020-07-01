Spotify launches $12.99 Premium Duo plan in the US

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify on Wednesday launched a Premium Duo subscription plan in the US, letting two people living at the same address subscribe together at a discounted price. The music streaming service's Duo plan costs $12.99 per month, halfway between Spotify's $9.99 individual plan and its $14.99 family plan.

With the new plan, each person gets their own Premium account with ad-free access to Spotify's extensive music library. Couples also get a Duo Mix playlist that automatically generates music based on their shared preferences.

Existing Premium subscriptions can switch to the new Duo plan through the "account" page on Spotify.com. Spotify said, once you upgrade to Premium Duo, you will keep your existing account along with all of the saved music and playlists attached to that account.

See more: Best music streaming service for 2020

The music streaming service tested its Premium Duo plan last year for subscribers in Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland and Poland.