Spotify tests Premium Duo plan, letting two subscribe at discount

Spotify is testing a Premium Duo subscription plan in five countries, letting two people subscribe at a discounted price.

The music streaming service is piloting the new option in Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland and Poland, where it costs 12.50 euros (or the local equivalent) -- basically halfway between a 10-euro solo Premium subscription and a 15-euro family one.

You get separate Premium accounts for two people living at the same address. It means you don't have to deal with the other person's terrible taste in music, but can easily share playlists between the two accounts.

You also both get access to a Duo Mix playlist that generates automatically based on your shared musical preferences, and the settings can be managed in a shared Duo Hub.

The company didn't have any details about launching the new plan outside those markets.

