Netflix

Spike Lee is going to war, again. The first trailer is out for Da 5 Bloods, the acclaimed director's follow-up to Oscar-winning 2018 movie Blackkklansman -- and it's another trip into the black experience of 20th century American history.

Da 5 Bloods streams on Netflix June 12. Here's the trailer:

Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr, play aging Vietnam veterans returning to the country where their squad leader, played by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, met his end. They're joined by his son, played by Jonathan Majors, star of The Last Black Man in San Francisco. But they're not just paying respect to a fallen comrade: They're hunting for buried treasure.

The trailer strikingly combines archival footage with glimpses of a twin story line: one set during the war itself, intriguingly shot in a vintage style, and the modern-day return of the soldiers as older men grappling with the legacy of the bloody conflict. The gunfights and helicopter crashes and emotional reunions are soundtracked by the strident sounds of The Time Has Come Today by the Chambers Brothers.

Lee earlier directed 2008's Miracle at St. Anna's, a World War II movie set in Italy.