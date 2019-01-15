CNET también está disponible en español.

Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser trailer swings into view, reveals Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio

Tom Holland webslings back into action in the first trailer

Spidey's back in action, and going global, in Far From Home.

The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home swung onto the internet early Tuesday. 

The globetrotting adventure stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man in his second turn as the web-slinging Marvel superhero. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio, with Zendaya taking on the role of Michelle Jones. Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is back in the director's chair. 

The first trailer for the film played for fans in December at the CCXP event in Brazil. Holland announced the impending trailer drop the night before on Instagram.

Even Gyllenhaal got in on the teasing fun with a post about his reaction to hearing the trailer when it was first shown at CCXP. 

Get ready...Something’s comin...🕷

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5 in the US, and July 4 in Australia. 

