Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased their latest with carefully arranged furniture. We picked it apart, endlessly. Now, Marvel has another web for us to unravel.
On Sunday, the official Marvel Twitter account presented a picture of a "4" spun from spiderweb, with a caption saying only, "#MarvelComics."
Spider-Man: Far From Home is due to swing in June 28. Given it's the second in Tom Holland's run at the hero, it seems premature to announce he's on track for a fourth. We turn to the caption and Marvel Comics, which has a few Spider-Man releases out this month. How does the "4" come into play? Immediately it brings the Fantastic Four to mind. Maybe a team-up is on the cards, but it might not be what we expect.
Let the speculation begin, and let us turn to Twitter to see what we can collectively piece together.
First, we should probably stick to the right publisher.
A start could be eliminating the possibility of this referring to Spider-Man 4.
The most likely meaning.
Another look at a meaningful "4".
It implies a team-up, but which team-up?
Whatever it means, read this, Marvel.
Hilarious jokes barely save Toy Story 4 that lacks stakes: Great writing spruces up a sequel without the emotional pull fans might expect.
Netflix sci-fi chiller I Am Mother is one bad mama: Hillary Swank stars in this tense, strikingly shot film now streaming on Netflix.
Discuss: Spider-Man's cryptic new teaser leaves Marvel fans spinning
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.