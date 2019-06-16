Spider-Man's cryptic new teaser leaves Marvel fans spinning

Sony Pictures

Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased their latest with carefully arranged furniture. We picked it apart, endlessly. Now, Marvel has another web for us to unravel.

On Sunday, the official Marvel Twitter account presented a picture of a "4" spun from spiderweb, with a caption saying only, "#MarvelComics."

Spider-Man: Far From Home is due to swing in June 28. Given it's the second in Tom Holland's run at the hero, it seems premature to announce he's on track for a fourth. We turn to the caption and Marvel Comics, which has a few Spider-Man releases out this month. How does the "4" come into play? Immediately it brings the Fantastic Four to mind. Maybe a team-up is on the cards, but it might not be what we expect.

Let the speculation begin, and let us turn to Twitter to see what we can collectively piece together.

First, we should probably stick to the right publisher.

Batman 4? Finally! — 🥧Enclosed Grand Dad | BANJO'S BACK (@sevengranddad92) June 16, 2019

A start could be eliminating the possibility of this referring to Spider-Man 4.

When u realise this won’t be Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/HNX8CfrtVa — Marble (@gayboi64) June 16, 2019

The most likely meaning.

Perhaps a new Spider-Man/Fantastic Four team up series??? — 🕷Let’s Talk Venom🕷 (@LetsVenom) June 16, 2019

Another look at a meaningful "4".

It implies a team-up, but which team-up?

Please tell me it's what I think it is..... pic.twitter.com/mn7lJGItg5 — Kyle (@Notsosmartguy95) June 16, 2019

Whatever it means, read this, Marvel.