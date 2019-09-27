CNET también está disponible en español.

Spider-Man returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige to produce third movie

Sony and Disney reached a deal.

Spidey is returning to the MCU after all.

Relax webheads, Marvel superproducer Kevin Feige will return to produce another Spider-Man movie after all, CNET sister site Comicbook.com reported Friday. The deal follows weeks of negotiations over the wallcrawler's Marvel Cinematic Universe future.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures agreed to make one more Spidey movie together to finish the character's story in the MCU, in the wake of cliffhanger postcredits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This is breaking news and will be updated shortly.

