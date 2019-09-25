You can visit Spider-Man: Far From Home's Daily Bugle site

Sony Pictures

In celebration of Spider-Man: Far From Home's digital and Blu-Ray release, Sony gave us a little more of the beloved returning character from its postcredits scene. An in-universe Daily Bugle website offers a little more of Spidey's nemesis, who slams the webslinger as "a psychopath" -- beware of spoilers ahead.

"The war on fake news has a hero: J JONAH JAMESON and THE DAILY BUGLE.NET! Where the tides of real news crash the shore of dangerous truth, the Daily Bugle will be there!" it reads. "Read the stories that the super-powers-that-be don't want you to know! Stay informed! Be a real hero! Listen … to the BUGLE!"

In addition to the YouTube video of Jameson calling Spidey a "menace" and hailing Mysterio, a "Blip Blog" features people's stories about the period following Thanos' snap (including Peter's hapless teacher Mr. Harrington), speculation about Hydro-Man, an article about Spidey's Night Monkey persona.

Things get a little meta too -- there's an article about the low turnout for the planned raid on Area 51, tying it to the events of 2012's Avengers. It doesn't refer directly to the world-shaking events of Far From Home's postcredit scene, probably in an effort to preserve that twist for people who haven't seen the movie.

Even though Far From Home brought J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Far From Home might be Spidey's last adventure within that continuity. Sony owns the cinematic rights to the character and its deal with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios allowed the wallcrawler to appear in the MCU.

That deal expired with Far From Home, and the Sony-Marvel relationship was apparently severed after Disney sought a greater cut of box office revenue from future Spider-Man films. This Spidey adventure made $1 billion at the box office, becoming Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time.

Tom Holland told fans he'll continue playing the character, but said the next Spidey movie will be "very different." The existence of this site suggests it'll continue the plot thread set in motion by Far From Home's killer post-credit surprise.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out on digital now and hits Blu-Ray on Oct. 1.