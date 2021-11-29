Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be Tom Holland's last MCU adventure, report says

Marvel

Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures will continue after Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal told Fandango on Monday. Her comments came on the day movie theaters' websites crashed as tickets for No Way Home went on sale ahead of its Dec. 17 release.

Sony Pictures' partnership with the Disney-owned Marvel will continue, Pascal said, with the studios "getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie." She suggested that they're thinking about "the next three" movies after No Way Home wraps up the storyline from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Neither Sony nor Disney immediately responded to requests for comment.

