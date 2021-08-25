Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer tops Avengers: Endgame with record 355.5M views

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't come out until December, but the film is already getting plenty of attention. The trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie got 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours. It also generated 4.5 million mentions across social media around the world, according to Sony Pictures.

The trailer for No Way Home was revealed Monday at CinemaCon and on social media. The trailer for the Spidey flick apparently surpassed the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which racked up 289 million views when it debuted in 2018. And it surpassed the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, which got 135 million views in 24 hours.

The record-breaking trailer views were earlier reported by Deadline.

No Way Home is the sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Holland also announced the trailer on his Instagram on Tuesday. Marvel fans can expect to find out what will happen now that Spider-Man's identity has been uncovered by Quentin Beck, better known as Mysterio. The trailer teases at what happens when Peter asks Doctor Strange for a spell to make people forget that he's Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut in theaters only on Dec. 17.