Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits Digital on March 22, Blu-ray on April 12

And Marvel celebrates by recreating an iconic Spidey meme.

spider-man-no-way-home-osx1440-comp-v005-300dpi-1003

MJ and Spidey's latest adventure is coming home in March.

 Sony Pictures

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home next month, Marvel revealed Wednesday. The web slinging blockbuster will be available digitally from March 22, then 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

In case you haven't seen the movie and have somehow avoided spoilers up to now, the next paragraph contains SPOILERS for two of the major cameos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Marvel celebrated by posting a previously unseen shot of all three Spider-Men – played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – recreating the iconic pointing meme.

