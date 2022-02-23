Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits Digital on March 22, Blu-ray on April 12

Sony Pictures

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home next month, Marvel revealed Wednesday. The web slinging blockbuster will be available digitally from March 22, then 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

In case you haven't seen the movie and have somehow avoided spoilers up to now, the next paragraph contains SPOILERS for two of the major cameos.

Marvel celebrated by posting a previously unseen shot of all three Spider-Men – played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – recreating the iconic pointing meme.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



