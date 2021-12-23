Spider-Man: No Way Home could end up the only billion-dollar movie of 2021

Marvel

The new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home may be finding a way home after all -- to the billion-dollar club. The movie swung into theaters on Dec. 17, and even before that, it was breaking ticket-sale records and trailer-release records. It earned $253 million in its opening weekend, the highest opening weekend in the 19-year history of live-action Spider-Man movies.

As of Tuesday, the film had earned more than $751.3 million in worldwide ticket sales, CNBC reported. Only two Chinese films, Hi Mom and The Battle of Lake Changjin, have earned more this year.

"Exceeding $1 billion [in 2021] is a foregone conclusion at this point, barring any drastic turn of pandemic events," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told CNBC. That's especially impressive considering that the film is only available in theaters and many movie-goers are wary of crowds due to the quick-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

CNBC notes that the eight-day period between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 is one of the most lucrative periods for the movie industry.

Making it to the billion-dollar club is nothing new for a Marvel character, though Spider-Man is a Marvel-Sony film. Captain Marvel was the seventh Marvel film to do it back in pre-pandemic 2019. DC Comics did it for the first time in 2018 with Aquaman. In 2019, Joker became the first R-rated film to cross the billion-dollar barrier.

If Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses that line, it'll likely be the only Hollywood film to do so in the pandemic-affected year of 2021.