Spider-Man deepfake replaces Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire

Shamook via YouTube

The rumors Tobey Maguire will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home have seemingly been squashed. So how will we ever see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Thank YouTuber Shamook for a new deepfake inserting Maguire into Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Infinity War scenes in place of current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

Check out the disturbingly seamless video below:

While Maguire looks a little like a bobble head with a disproportionally small body in some scenes, mostly he seems right at home. If anything, this deepfake reveals the similarities between Holland and Maguire's features: the hair, the eyebrows, the mouth.

Not to bring the mood down, but the more alarming use of deepfake technology has once again been in the spotlight: A visual effects artist recently created a host of viral deepfakes of Tom Cruise doing things like performing magic tricks or playing golf. The implications of the technology, which has been used to disrupt elections and violate people's privacy, are a step away from the movie recasting deepfakes.

Shamook also had a go at inserting Maguire into Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man in place of Andrew Garfield. It also somehow works?

Catch Tom Holland (not Tobey Maguire) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, scheduled for a Christmas release.