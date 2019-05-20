SpaceX Starlink now launching May 23

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced a new launch date for its Starlink mission, with the takeoff now expected on May 23.

The mission will send 60 satellites into orbit via a Falcon 9 payload bay to bring fast broadband to the world.

The launch was delayed last week due to high winds.

"Standing down to update satellite software and triple-check everything again," SpaceX tweeted on May 16. "Always want to do everything we can on the ground to maximize mission success."

The mission will now launch this Thursday from Pad 40 in Florida, SpaceX tweeted on Monday morning.

The launch will be the beginning of a megaconstellation that could see more than 12,000 satellites orbiting Earth to provide high-speed broadband access globally.

The launch will be livestreamed at SpaceX's webcast homepage, with footage streaming from around 15 minutes prior to launch.