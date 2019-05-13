CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk offers glimpse of SpaceX's 60 internet satellites ahead of launch

The Starlink satellites are tightly packed into the fairing of a Falcon 9 rocket.

falcon9iridium

SpaceX's Starlink satellites will go to space on a Falcon 9 rocket.

 SpaceX

Elon Musk gave us a look at his company's Starlink internet satellites ahead their trip beyond our world in a Falcon 9 rocket.

The SpaceX boss tweeted a shot of the satellites nestled into the rocket.

"First 60 @SpaceX Starlink satellites loaded into Falcon fairing. Tight fit," he wrote.

