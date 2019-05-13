Elon Musk offers glimpse of SpaceX's 60 internet satellites ahead of launch

SpaceX

Elon Musk gave us a look at his company's Starlink internet satellites ahead their trip beyond our world in a Falcon 9 rocket.

The SpaceX boss tweeted a shot of the satellites nestled into the rocket.

First 60 @SpaceX Starlink satellites loaded into Falcon fairing. Tight fit. pic.twitter.com/gZq8gHg9uK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2019

