Elon Musk gave us a look at his company's Starlink internet satellites ahead their trip beyond our world in a Falcon 9 rocket.
The SpaceX boss tweeted a shot of the satellites nestled into the rocket.
"First 60 @SpaceX Starlink satellites loaded into Falcon fairing. Tight fit," he wrote.
Discuss: Elon Musk offers glimpse of SpaceX's 60 internet satellites ahead of launch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.