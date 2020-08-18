Anova's new Wi-Fi oven combines convection, steam and sous vide

Anova

Anova made its name with sous vide cooking, with the launch of the Anova Precision Cooker in 2014. Now the company, acquired by Electrolux in 2017. is launching its long-awaited countertop oven inspired by the sous vide method.

The Anova Precision Over combines convection and steam cooking with Wi-Fi smarts and precise temperature control. The oven itself is a sleek-looking countertop model with a tempered glass door and touchscreen display for adjusting temperature, time and cooking mode.

The water-based cooking method that brought Anova so much success is the inspiration for this new oven. Thanks to a detachable 1.3-gallon water tank, you'll be able to steam cook for up to 24 hours without needing to add water. A dedicated sous vide mode aims to replicate the moisture-rich method without bags or water baths.

Anova describes the oven as a "multi-stage" cooker, meaning you might set up a chicken to cook via sous vide for tender meat followed by a convection finish for crispy skin. There's even a steam injection mode Anova touts as a great method for sourdough bread baking.

The Anova Precision Oven has a temperature range of 77–482°F (25–250°C) with an accuracy of +/- 6°F (3°C) in traditional convection mode. Swap over to sous vide mode, and the oven boasts an accuracy margin of just +/- 0.5 °F (0.3°C) , maxing out at 212 °F (100°C).

Three different temperature sensors monitor the oven to keep the 1.2 cubic foot cooking chamber's temperature exact. An attachable food probe can monitor your food's core temperature, letting the oven know when it's time to change cooking modes or stop cooking.

Anova says you can control all of these features from your mobile device. An iOS and Android app from Anova connects to the Precision Oven for remote control, recipes and monitoring your meal. Detailed customization in the app lets you set up your entire cooking process from steaming to baking, as well as choose which heating elements are active and how fast the fan blows.

The Anova Precision Oven goes on sale today, starting at $599. You can find more information and product specification on Anova's website.