CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video games and climate change Work-from-home gaming gear Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid PS5 controller reveal Coronavirus updates Jack Dorsey: $1B for coronavirus

Sorry folks, we're not getting new emoji in 2021

The Unicode Consortium is delaying new emoji in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen
- 00:38
a04dbbf3-b94c-4a53-994d-2c5edb0952ab

Version 13.0, which includes tamales and fondue is still scheduled for later in the year. 

 Unicode Consortium
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The year 2021 will be one without new emoji. 

The Unicode Consortium will be delaying the release of its version 14.0 of Unicode Standard by 6 months due to the coronavirus, according to a blogpost Wednesday. 

"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," said Mark Davis, President of the Consortium in the post. 

This delay, however, does not apply to the round of new emoji announced in March, which include a human heart, a rock and a green bell pepper, among others. Version 13.0 will be available in the second half of 2020.