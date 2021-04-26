Sony's PS5 State of Play event: How to watch, start times and predictions

Enlarge Image Insomniac

On Thursday Sony will show us what the next few months of PlayStation 5 will look like, as it's announced that its next State of Play event will air on the 29th of April. We don't know everything the game's giant will demo, but we do know it'll focus on upcoming PlayStation 5 software. We also know that a good chunk of the show will be devoted to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

"State of Play returns this Thursday with riveting new #RatchetPS5 footage and insight from Insomniac Games," PlayStation promised in a Monday tweet.

How to watch

That's easy: right here.

Start times

The show will air at 2 p.m. PT time and 5 p.m ET. For those living over the pond, that's 10 p.m. GMT time Thursday. Australians will watch it in the future, at 7 a.m. AEST.

What to expect

A good portion of the event will be devoted to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Rift Apart was meant to drop during the PlayStation 5's "launch period" but, after a few months of silence, was announced to be delayed until June 11. Insomniac Games, the studio behind Ratchet and Clank, will demo gameplay featuring the new character Rivet.

Sony says we'll see 15 minutes of gameplay, "plus a quick look at a pair of upcoming indie titles." We don't know what they are, but hopefully there's a last-minute surprise. Last State of Play, in February, brought reveals of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, a new Oddworld game and a look into the also-delayed Deathloop.