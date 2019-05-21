Sony's PlayStation 5 demo teases next-gen power

James Martin/CNET

Sony has yet to put on a big show to debut the upcoming PlayStation 5, but it continues to release more info about the new console. At its investor relations strategy meeting (IR 2019) on Tuesday, Sony was all about the PS5's improvements over the PS4.

During the presentation by Sony Interactive Entertainment, a video showed the performance upgrade the PS5 will have thanks to improved power and high-speed SSD storage. The new console loaded several times faster than the PS4 Pro and sped through an open world with no noticeable slowdown.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

"We will harness the power of new technology to offer completely transformative and immersive gaming experiences," read the following slide.

Other PS5 details confirmed in the presentation included the console's backward compatibility, 8K resolution, support for discs and ray tracing. The Tokyo-based company still didn't give details on price, global release date, games or user experience.

Sony did give some insight into its future with cloud gaming. "A massively enhanced PlayStation community where enriched and shared PlayStation experiences can be seamlessly enjoyed independent of time and place – with or without a console," it said in a presentation slide titled "Role of Streaming in Next Gen."

Even though the PS4 is on the way out, Sony plans to support the console for another three years. So far, 96.8 million PS4s have been sold, with 94 million using the PlayStation Network every month.