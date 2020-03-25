Sony says PlayStation might experience 'slower or delayed game downloads'

id Software/Bethesda

You might be using your PS4 a whole lot more during the coronavirus outbreak, but Sony warned that downloads may slow down as it works with carriers to keep the internet running smoothly. It seems the warning only applies to Europe for now, as the games company follows streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus in throttling downloads.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay," PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said in a release Tuesday.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address Internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practising social distancing and are becoming more reliant on Internet access."

Ryan's comment implies that multiplayer gaming won't be impacted, but it'll take a bit longer for games, additional content and general updates to download.

Last Thursday, Netflix agreed to reduce streaming bit rates across Europe for 30 days later Thursday, to reduce its traffic on European networks by around 25%. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and YouTube did the same, as did Disney Plus when it launched in the region on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, YouTube expanded its throttling policy to include the US for 30 days.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Wednesday morning, it had infected more than 425,000 people and caused nearly 19,000 deaths globally.