Sony reveals the PS5 console

Sony/ Screenshot by Lauren Routt/ CNET

At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console. The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller and compatible gear like a media remote and Pulse 3D headset. It's unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add.

The console will have two versions: A standard model and a digital machine accompanied by a 3D camera.

You can watch the reveal below:

The company discussed new titles for the upcoming game console. Sony had delayed the event after global protests erupted in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the annual E3 video game show this year.