Sony PS5 now fastest-selling console in US history, NPD says

There's a reason you can't find a Sony PlayStation 5 anywhere -- consumers have apparently been snatching them up faster than any hardware platform in US history. On Friday, NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella tweeted the latest stats on consumer video game spending, including that the PS5 is "currently the fastest selling hardware platform" in US history, in terms of total dollar sales.

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

Piscatella didn't share an exact dollar amount for the PS5, but noted that consumer spending across video game hardware, software and accessories has already totaled $9.3 billion this year.

Sony didn't include specific sales figures in its earnings report last month, but the company did indicate it shipped 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 2020 alone. Chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said at a February news conference that Sony is aiming to sell upwards of 14.8 million units in the coming fiscal year, which begins this month.

The PS5 did fall to second place for the month of February, according to NPD. It was superseded only by the Nintendo Switch, which may have seen a sales boost on the heels of Super Mario 3D World -- Bowser's Fury, the latest Switch title released last month.

