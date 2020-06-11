Sony

Sony revealed its super sleek PlayStation 5 console on Thursday, and images of the new gaming system quickly spread on social media. The highly anticipated device is tall and thin, and white on the front and back, with blue lights and black accents on the sides. And until gamers can get their hands on the PS5, they can at least critique the new look.

"The PS5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million," wrote one Twitter user.

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

Other tweets compared the PS5 with a humidifier, a duck's bill or the dark tower from Lord of the Rings, among other things.

#PS5 looks like a dope ass air humidifier pic.twitter.com/lMJEn1mTZ4 — Tony X (@soIoucity) June 11, 2020

Sauron tower pic.twitter.com/4gAMM4cRDF — Nil - Avoiding human contact (@NIL66CAT) June 11, 2020

The PS5 design is pretty fowl pic.twitter.com/VeoWeCnNBN — Anthony (@kindekuma) June 11, 2020

One of the most common comparisons was to a router.

"PS5 looks straight up like the default free router you get from your ISP in 2003," wrote one Twitter user.

ps5 looks straight up like the default free router you get from your ISP in 2003 pic.twitter.com/G4o0ROjDDQ — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) June 11, 2020

Bruv lets say both are next to eachother n i go to reset my router and i turn off the mfing ps5 💀 pic.twitter.com/GIiqReG7k2 — STAN GOMANK (@fumingbruv) June 11, 2020

When your girl accidently buys you a netgear router instead of the #PS5 pic.twitter.com/0Cx6scns8Y — save your tears (@AgyeiBenhene) June 11, 2020

Me when I get banned from Gamestop for trying to check out the PS5 as a 40$ router pic.twitter.com/vnJTScxqrk — Kola (@Kola_irl) June 11, 2020

The color scheme had more than a few people thinking of a certain sandwich cookie, or an ice cream sandwich.

will not be buying the ps5 bc it looks like a reverse oreo n will just make me hungry every time i look at it! sorry!!! pic.twitter.com/6iOm2VeaZZ — ☻ d⛢g ☻ (@InfernoCantoVII) June 11, 2020

Or Yu-Gi-Oh character Seto Kaiba.

Hype for the #PS5. Seto Kaiba lookin' ass brought to you by @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/jBxJFeESAS — Callum (@CallumFooChoo) June 11, 2020

PS5 stands for Play Seto 5. pic.twitter.com/Qy2lBF9JtU — Satanás es suavecito⛧ (@RootLoops) June 11, 2020

Others, however, just thought the new console looked like doom for competitor Xbox.

#PS5Reveal If the PS5 and the XBOX were cars pic.twitter.com/fHUsvwMu4q — GunnyFromTheBlock (@GunnyFTBlock) June 11, 2020

Xbox design department feeling real dumb rn after the Playstaion 5 release #ps5 pic.twitter.com/PIjhIOB4SL — oprib (@oprib1) June 11, 2020

People really be callin the PS5 a router when the Xbox be looking like dis 💀 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/X0kBtCIw8G — matt (@48pov) June 11, 2020

Look the #ps5 lookin kinda Wack but atleast we don’t got that Xbox pic.twitter.com/iFZJq3lnXf — Tapwater (@Soundjuggler129) June 11, 2020

mfs calling the #PS5 out while the xbox be looking like this pic.twitter.com/4JkdakJW6p — marie 🦂 #BLM (@xodivorable) June 11, 2020

These ps5 and xbox memes so damn good 😭 pic.twitter.com/zMy276W7LW — 🥀 Dangyo 🥀 (@_dangyo) June 11, 2020

Sony didn't reveal a price for the PS5, but it's expected to launch in time for the holiday shopping season.