At its PlayStation 5 reveal event today, Sony delivered a fleeting glimpse of a new headset, the Pulse 3D wireless, presumably to take advantage of the new audio technology built into its highly anticipated console.
It joins a redesigned camera and media remote as part of the new family. It's not clear whether or not the new accessories will come bundled with the console. Oddly, there was no discussion about them, while there were long, lingering shots for the console.
Discuss: Sony PS5 has a new Pulse 3D wireless headset
