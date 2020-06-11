CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony PS5 event PS5 console reveal Second stimulus check Best external hard drive and SSD in 2020 Hertz bankruptcy San Diego Comic-Con at Home will be free

Sony PS5 has a new Pulse 3D wireless headset

That new console needs matching accessories.

Listen
- 00:24
screen-shot-2020-06-11-at-2-13-13-pm.png
Sony

At its PlayStation 5 reveal event today, Sony delivered a fleeting glimpse of a new headset, the Pulse 3D wireless, presumably to take advantage of the new audio technology built into its highly anticipated console

It joins a redesigned camera and media remote as part of the new family. It's not clear whether or not the new accessories will come bundled with the console. Oddly, there was no discussion about them, while there were long, lingering shots for the console.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony debuts PS5 trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales
1:10