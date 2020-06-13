Sony/Screenshot by Lauren Routt/CNET

At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console. The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller that we debuted back in April. Sony also displayed a suite of gear like an HD camera, controller charging station media remote and Pulse 3D wireless headset. It's unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add.

The new PS5, which was also pictured laying on its side, is a futuristic white with black finish and blue highlights.

The next-gen console will have two versions: a standard model with a Blu-ray drive and a slimmer Digital Edition machine that's discless -- it relies entirely on downloads and streaming. CNET's sister site GameSpot reported that the PS5 uses a solid-state drive, as opposed to a hard drive like previous PlayStations, and that game discs will support a capacity of up to 100GB.

Though prices and release dates weren't yet given, Sony CEO Jim Ryan said the company planned to launch later this year. You can watch the reveal below:

The company discussed new games for the new console, teasing titles like a sequel to Spider-Man, Resident Evil 8 and Horizon Forbidden West. You can watch the trailers for these new games below:

Sony had delayed the event after global protests erupted in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody. Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the annual E3 video game show this year.