Sony may reduce PS5 production due to chip issues, report says

Production problems may make the new console harder to find in its first few months on sale.

A new report suggests Sony may have run into some production issues for its PS5 chips. 

Although we still don't know when exactly the PlayStation 5 will arrive, or how much the new console will cost, a new report suggests that Sony's hotly anticipated system may be hard to find. 

In a report published late Monday, Bloomberg says that production issues with the PlayStation 5's "custom-designed system-on-chip" have resulted in Sony cutting production by 4 million units. The outlet says that Sony still plans to produce 11 million new PS5s for this fiscal year.  

Bloomberg notes that the lowered forecast is "only an estimate and could be revised again before the end of the fiscal year in March 2021." 

Sony declined to comment when asked about the report. 

While rival Microsoft announced pricing and Nov. 10 release dates for its forthcoming Xbox Series S and Series X next-gen consoles last week, Sony has remained tight-lipped beyond a vague "holiday 2020" release. A Bloomberg analyst suspects pricing for the PS5 could start "below $400" for the disc-less model, with the Blu-ray equipped version running $449. 

With the holidays quickly approaching, Sony is rumored to be revealing pricing and release details during an online event for the PS5 on Wednesday