Sony is letting you swap PlayStation Trophies for rewards

Your PlayStation Trophies are now worth more than bragging rights.

Sony will now let users on the company's PlayStation Network, its online service for its PlayStation game console, link to a Sony Rewards account to earn credit from trophies awarded for gaming.

To link the accounts, you need to sign into your PSN account, join Sony Rewards and start gaming. According to the rewards site, you can earn 100 points for 100 silver trophies, 250 points for 25 gold trophies and 1,000 points for 10 platinum trophies. Based on the rewards available now, each point is worth about a penny -- so snagging $10 in PSN credit will take about 100 gold trophies. Or 10 platinum. You can do the math.

There are other ways to earn credit with your PSN account, too, such as renting or buying movies, signing up for PlayStation services or trials. You'll also automatically earn one point for every dollar you spend at PlayStation Store.