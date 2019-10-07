Sony adds PS4 Remote Play for Android devices, removes Facebook integration

Sony

Sony's PlayStation 4 will receive a new update this week, adding Remote Play for Android devices and increasing the number of people allowed to party together. Along with getting new features, the PS4 is losing another: Facebook integration.

Update 7.00 will be available to download sometime this week, according to a Sony blog post Monday. A Remote Play app will be available in the Google Play store allowing devices with Android 5.0 or higher to make use of the feature. DualShock 4 controllers can be used with the Remote Play app as long as the device has Android 10 or higher. Apple users already could Remote Play on iOS devices, but there will be an update coming out this week that will display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation.

PlayStation owners who used the Party option will also notice that they can now make a party of 16 people instead of eight. There will also be various improvements to this feature as well this week.

As for what's being removed, Facebook will no longer be integrated with the PS4. This means users will no longer be able to post their trophies or screenshots directly to their timeline as of Monday. There's been no explanation yet as to why the Facebook features were removed. Sony also advised that pictures imported from the social media platform to the PS4 will also be removed.