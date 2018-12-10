First Sonic the Hedgehog movie poster releases, inspires nightmares

Paramount Pictures

Next to Mickey Mouse, and Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog is easily one of the most recognizable mascots in popular media. He's been in countless video games, the star of one of the longest-running American comic books and has even cameoed in two Disney films: Wreck it Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet. After all that, you might think you know what to expect from Paramount Picture's Sonic The Hedgehog feature film.

You'd think that, but you'd be wrong. Paramount Pictures has recently revealed a teaser post for the new film -- and Sonic The Hedgehog doesn't look exactly like you remember him.

The image is draped in shadow, but the feature film's vision of Sonic is clearly a different version of the blue hedgehog than we're used to. Sega's version of the character is famously said to be inspired by classic cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Felix the Cat -- but Paramount's interpretation looks a bit more... human.

Sonic's iconic spiny head is still there, but everything else about Sonic's body seems a little off. He's now covered in a thin layer of fluffy fur, seems to have lost his white gloves and now has strangely realistic looking muscles. Considering how well established Sonic the Hedgehog's classic design is, the design changes are startling -- but the film's creators say they were essential. Traditionally, Sonic is a cartoon character, but his new movie takes place in the real world.

In an interview with IGN, Sonic the Hedgehog executive producer Tim Miller explained that the changes were made to help the character feel like he belongs in a live action setting. "He's not going to feel like a Pixar character would because I don't think that's the right aesthetic to make it feel like part of our world," he said. That's why Sonic has visible fur and wears realistic looking shoes. The interview warns that there are other changes coming that we haven't seen yet, too.

"I don't think Sega was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, 'It's going to look weird if we don't do this.'" Here Miller brings up an interesting point. In a cartoon world, Sonic's single, connected eye somehow makes sense, but in the real world? It'd be a little unsettling. "But everything is a discussion, and that's kind of the goal, which is to only change what's necessary and stay true to the rest of it,"

Either way, the reaction online has been visceral and hilarious.

Why is being a Sonic fan so, so difficult https://t.co/UaFdaBz88g — Ian Mutchler (jolly) (@TheFantasticIan) December 10, 2018

NINTENDO: What if Pokemon but freakishly real and with human actors



US: Wonderful. Ridiculous. Perfect. We will see it a million times



SEGA: [suddenly crashing up out of of a nearby sewer grate, its skin sloughing off] WHAT IF SONIC… hhhhHHHH… HUMAN ARMS…



US: *screaming* — mcc (@mcclure111) December 10, 2018

look at what happens when you brighten sonic's face on the Sonic the Hedgehog poster pic.twitter.com/UV78cLMWj9 — Steve Zaragoza of The Valleyfolk (@stevezaragoza) December 10, 2018

wow, the new design of Sonic is really faithful to the original games. pic.twitter.com/HjgUmFZ8pz — Chinner (@Chinnerdomain) December 10, 2018

Being a Sonic the Hedgehog fan is tough. It’s a masterclass in masochism. No matter what Sega does to us, and they do a lot, we keep coming back for more. pic.twitter.com/CXsYP2F4Os — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 10, 2018

Japanese responses to the reveal of the Sonic live-action movie are incredibly negative, with comments stating:

"Is this really a good choice, Sega?"

"I feel a mix of anger and sadness."

"This isn't it" (lol)

"I don't have a good feeling about this one..."

Others remain skeptical https://t.co/JZLhKYtMzU — Mystic #JokerGang (@MysticDistance) December 10, 2018

Movie Sonics are here to defend their son, game Sonic, from any and all critics pic.twitter.com/2iFY1egTvT — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) December 10, 2018

Twitter even built a moment around the response, claiming that the new character design "divides fans." Fans themselves respectfully disagree.

“The Sonic the Hedgehog movie divides fans” ?



WE ALL HATE IT. THIS IS THE MOST UNITED WE’VE EVER BEEN. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iLK6HANEor — Cy🌀 (@Cybrid101) December 10, 2018

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to hit theaters on Nov. 8th, 2019.

