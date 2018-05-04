Solo: A Star Wars Story tickets go on sale

Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story movie tickets have gone on sale early Friday, just in time for the May the 4th Star Wars holiday.

The first preview night screenings taking place on May 24th will include Opening Night Fan Events at several theater chains, which will let fans see the film one hour earlier than the rest of the public, along with goodies like an exclusive poster and receive an exclusive poster and buttons.

Various movie theater chains are also offering their own bonuses to fans attending early screenings.

Now Playing: Watch this: New Solo trailer gives us a closer look at Lando

AMC Theaters will be throwing in replica dice as seen in the movie to fans attending their Opening Night Fan Event. Movie goers seeing the film in Imax at an AMC theater on Sunday, May 27th and Sunday, June 3 will get one of two prints by artist Marko Manev.

The Regal theater chain is giving out a collectible ticket with art by Tom Whalen to the the first 1,000 fans to watch the movie in Imax on Saturday, May 26 and Saturday, June 2.

Cinemark theaters is providing custom character posters to fans catching the Solo movie.

Alamo Drafthouse will have an exclusive glass that will decorate your next beer, soda or other beverage with the characters from Solo.

And fans that use Fandango to purchase their Solo tickets will receive a poster from the online retailer's FanShop.

Solo A Star Wars Story officially opens on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

Star Wars at 40: A look at the cultural phenomenon that's been thrilling fans since the first film in 1977.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.