Twitter Unveils 8-Bit Game to Explain Updated Privacy Policy

Twitter is rolling out its updated privacy policy, and to help people better understand the changes, it introduced a game. In Twitter Data Dash, players are invited to go on pixelated adventure with a cute dog named Data.

The social media platform urges you to explore the Twitterverse by strolling to PrivaCity and avoiding its perils. After choosing a character, you and Data will have to avoid cat ads and nasty trolls and "swim through a sea of DMs." Once you collect enough bones, you're able to level up. But the bones also offer lessons in Twitter's privacy policy. For example, after you obtain them all for round one, you receive a message explaining how and why Twitter collects information.

"We use information about what you do on Twitter -- like profile activity and the Topics you follow -- to customize your experience, including the ads you see," it reads. The message also explains how "personal ads" that are enabled on your account affect what you see when you're on or off the platform.

Also, your privacy isn’t a game.



But we DID make one to help you understand the more complex parts of our privacy policy and how you can take control of your experience on Twitter.



Play & learn: https://t.co/HRpDoZuxg4 pic.twitter.com/ku02aZV7qL — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 11, 2022

Twitter on Wednesday said it "emphasized clear language and moved away from legal jargon" in its revamped privacy policy. People can look over the updated policies in Settings on the Twitter app or on the social network's redesigned privacy policy site.

Twitter's privacy policy covers topics including what data it collets, how data is used, and when data is shared, as well as ways for people to control their experience on the social network.