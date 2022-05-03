Twitter Tests New Feature to Customize Who Can See Your Tweets

Twitter on Tuesday said it's testing a new feature that would let people handpick who can view their tweets. The new feature, Twitter Circle, allows users to create a list of up to 150 people and then post tweets only to be seen by those in the group, similar to Instagram's Close Friends feature.

Twitter Circle is still in testing, but "some of you can create your own Twitter Circle, beginning today," according to @twittersafety.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.



We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd.



Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.