TikTok's New Feature Lets You Reset Your 'For You' Feed

TikTok is adding a way to give your recommendations a revamp. The app is offering users a hard reset on their For You page where they find recommended videos, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The new feature will wipe past interaction on the app and start curating recommended videos based on someone's time on the app from that date.

"When enabled, this feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok," according to the blog post.

The feature will be useful for people who find their recommended posts to be stale or out of date with their current interests, the company said. You can enable the new feature in content preferences under settings.

TikTok is facing scrutiny in the US over concerns the Chinese government could get access to US users' data or dictate what's shown on the platform. On Wednesday, the Biden administration threatened to ban TikTok if it's not sold. TikTok has said it doesn't share information with the Chinese government and has proposed its own solution: a reorganization of its American business.

Many state governments have banned TikTok from government devices and a bill proposing a wider ban has been introduced in the US House of Representatives.