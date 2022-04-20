Instagram Says Ranking Change Will Favor Original Content

Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram says it wants to make sure creators are getting credit for the original photos and videos they share on the platform.

Currently, Instagram ranks content it thinks you're more likely to interact with based on a variety of factors such as content you've liked in the past, how popular a post is and whether you've engaged with a particular user in the past. On Wednesday, Instagram said it planned to make changes to how it ranks content so it elevates original content.

"If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are re-sharing something you found from someone else. We're going to try to value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content," Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in a video. Facebook's parent company Meta owns Instagram.

Mosseri also outlined other changes Instagram has been making such as expanding the ability to "tag" products to everyone in the US and the release of "enhanced tags" so other users can see specific contributions to a photo or video. For example, enhanced tags identifies the photographer or fashion stylist who worked on the creation of an image.

The changes are another example of how social networks are trying to appease creators so they don't migrate to competing platforms. Creators on various social media platforms, including those who are Black and underrepresented, have voiced concerns that they're not getting credit for their work. Last year, Black creators boycotted creating new dances on short-form video app TikTok because they felt like they weren't getting credit for choreography performed by popular white creators.

The use of other people's content has also been an issue with the spread of misinformation. When Russia invaded Ukraine, users were posting old photos and videos that mislead others into thinking it was real-time footage.

With social media users posting content from other platforms, trying to identify the creator of a photo or video could be challenging. TikTok videos are often reshared on Instagram as well.

In a tweet, Mosseri said Instagram can't know for sure who the original creator is especially if users falsely claims they created a piece of work. The company, he said, builds classifiers to predict how likely a piece of content is original and looks at factors such as who is in a video and whether it's been posted on the service before.

"It would be hard. If the account is an aggregator, we'll more likely be able to detect that it's not original. If it's someone pretending to be that original creator, which is less likely but could happen, it'll be hard for us to know," he tweeted.