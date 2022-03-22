Instagram Lets You Tag Products in Posts

Instagram

Just as you can tag other accounts when you post on Instagram, you can now tag products in your photos.

The product-tagging feature, formerly restricted to business and creator accounts, is rolling out to all Instagram users over the next few months, the company said Tuesday.

The expansion of this feature comes as part of parent company Meta's years-long effort to bring a robust e-commerce market to the social media platform. Instagram has introduced a number of features to bring shopping to its platforms, including Checkout and Facebook's Shops tool.

"Over 1.6 million people tag at least one brand on average each week," Meta communications officer Anne Yeh said in an email.

Instagram hit 2 billion monthly active users in fall 2021, according to a report from CNBC.