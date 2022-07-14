Instagram Back Up After Experiencing Global Outage

Instagram experienced an outage across the globe, tens of thousands of complaints on Down Detector and Twitter Thursday showed.

Reports on Down Detector spiked to more than 23,400 at 1:48 p.m. PT after the outage apparently began around 1 p.m., with hundreds of users flocking to Twitter -- which experienced its own outage earlier Thursday -- to complain.

Attempting to launch the app on mobile caused it to crash instantly, but the site appeared to be back up and running as of 2:20 p.m.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.