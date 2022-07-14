Prime Day: Best Deals Prime Day's Tech Deals Prime Deals We Snagged 15 Most Popular Prime Deals Anti-Prime Day Deals 55-Inch Fire TV for $285 Target Sale Free Fries Today
News Social Media

Twitter Returns Following Global Outage

Widespread issues kept people from refreshing feeds and sending tweets early Thursday.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Twitter
Twitter appeared to have some technical issues early Thursday.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter was down for large numbers of people Thursday morning. Web outage reporting site Down Detector showed a spike in reports around 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Reports fell within the hour, but still remain elevated. The problem appears to have been widespread as similar outage spikes were present in countries around the world.

In an email to CNET, a Twitter spokesperson acknowledged the problem and said the company was looking into it.

The outage comes on the heels of Twitter announcing it was suing to require Elon Musk to complete his purchase of Twitter. Twitter users were quick to connect the two events, jokingly suggesting Musk was behind the outage.

Twitter is typically a stable platform where outages are relatively rare. Down Detector uses reports from Twitter users to monitor outages on other platforms. Twitter has not yet confirmed the cause or scope of the problem.

Read more