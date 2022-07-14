Twitter Returns Following Global Outage

Twitter was down for large numbers of people Thursday morning. Web outage reporting site Down Detector showed a spike in reports around 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Reports fell within the hour, but still remain elevated. The problem appears to have been widespread as similar outage spikes were present in countries around the world.

In an email to CNET, a Twitter spokesperson acknowledged the problem and said the company was looking into it.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

The outage comes on the heels of Twitter announcing it was suing to require Elon Musk to complete his purchase of Twitter. Twitter users were quick to connect the two events, jokingly suggesting Musk was behind the outage.

Twitter is typically a stable platform where outages are relatively rare. Down Detector uses reports from Twitter users to monitor outages on other platforms. Twitter has not yet confirmed the cause or scope of the problem.