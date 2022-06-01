Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Says She's Leaving the Company

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the social media company, she said Wednesday.

Sandberg's departure comes after Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has grappled with various scandals around privacy and misinformation. The executive, a 14-year veteran of the company, hasn't been immune from controversy and faced criticism that Facebook's executives were slow respond to Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

"The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days. To say it hasn't always been easy is an understatement," Sandberg said in a Facebook post announcing her departure. "But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe."

Meta has recently been focusing on creating virtual worlds where people can socialize, play and work. The company has been investing more heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality.

Sandberg first joined Facebook in 2008, helping the social media giant grow its multibillion-dollar advertising business. She was lauded by some as a feminist icon after the 2013 publication of her best-selling book Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.

Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was Google's vice president of global online sales and operations. She also worked as the chief of staff for former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers.

In 2017, she published her second book, Option B, about overcoming adversity after her husband Dave Goldberg, the CEO of SurveyMonkey, unexpectedly died from heart problems.

Sandberg said in a Facebook post that after 14 years at the social media company, it's time for her to write her next chapter.

"I am not entirely sure what the future will bring -- I have learned no one ever is," she said in her Facebook post. "But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women."